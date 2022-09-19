India Condemns Vandalising Of Temple In UK's Leicester, Seeks Action

British police arrested two people in East Leicester in UK yesterday after a clash erupted between groups

The Indian High Commission in London today strongly condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in United Kingdom's Leicester. In its statement, the Indian High Commission strongly protested the violence and vandalising of Hindu religious premises in Leicester. "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement from the Indian High Commission said.

The Indian High Commission has also urged the authorities to provide protection to those affected.

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_Indiapic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

Fifteen people have so far been arrested for involvement in the violence, Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

This follows various videos and reports that have been circulating on social media about Pakistani organised gangs seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in UK's Leicester City. There have been reports of clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the city since fans clashed following an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played in Dubai on August 28.

Leicestershire Police said its operation in the east Leicester area affected by the disorder continues to prevent any further disorder, with 15 people arrested.

"The impact this disorder is having on our local communities is not acceptable," the police said in a statement.

"We will not tolerate violence, disorder or intimidation in Leicester, and we continue to call for calm and dialogue. Our police operations and investigations continue with rigour and at scale," it said.

Our policing operation in the East Leicester area continues. There have been no further reports of disorder. We would like to thank the local community for their support in reducing tensions. Please report any incidents by phoning 101 or online via https://t.co/21NeszC2Pppic.twitter.com/akN7LVrLmx — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 19, 2022

The force said a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit, had been deployed to bring matters under control. Dispersal and stop and search powers were also used to restore calm.

"Officers became aware of groups of young men gathering on Sunday afternoon in the North Evington area of the city. Officers spoke to them and took steps, including putting in place a temporary police cordon, to minimise harm and disturbance to communities," the police said.