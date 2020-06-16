Updates: Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed In 'Violent Face-Off' With China In Ladakh

China is believed to be upset with India's construction of roads and air strips. (File)

An Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" on Monday night with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, where the two sides have been ranged against each other over the past few weeks. Senior military representatives of both sides are meeting to defuse tension, according to an official statement on Tuesday. The army statement spoke of "casualties on both sides".

Jun 16, 2020 14:20 (IST) India-China Face-Off

The army statement said: "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Jun 16, 2020 13:55 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs.

Jun 16, 2020 13:38 (IST) India says "casualties on both sides" after Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in "violent face-off" with China in Ladakh

Jun 16, 2020 13:33 (IST) Military officials from India and China are meeting now to "defuse the situation" after an Indian army officer and two soldiers were killed in a "violent face off" at night in Ladakh on Indian territory. Army sources say the Indian army personnel were not shot.