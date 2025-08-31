India, China To Resume Direct Flights After 5 Years Of Suspension

India and China will resume direct flights after more than five years as two of the world's biggest economies seek to rebuild political ties amid rising trade uncertainties.

The plan was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. He did not provide details on when the flights will resume.

This is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years.

Diplomatic ties between the longstanding rivals are on an upswing at a time when US tariffs have added to economic uncertainties in the world's two most populous nations. Earlier in August, China and India agreed to facilitate bilateral trade and investments following talks between their foreign ministers in New Delhi.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also recently met PM Modi, who hailed the steady progress in ties as one "guided by respect for each other's interests."

The meetings follow President Donald Trump's decision to impose punitive 50% tariffs on Indian goods over its continuing purchase of Russian oil. Although, China and US have adhered to a trade truce and Trump extended the pause on higher tariffs for Chinese goods for another 90 days.

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, has already expressed its willingness to start flights between the two countries once services are cleared. The other large local carrier, Air India, is expected to resume flying these routes as well.

Direct passenger flights between India and China were suspended after the Covid-19 pandemic. The connection never resumed after diplomatic relations between the two countries hit a low point in 2020 following border clashes. Travelers from the two neighboring countries currently use hubs like Hong Kong or Singapore.

Before the suspension, Air India and IndiGo, as well as Chinese airlines such as Air China, China Southern and China Eastern operated services between major cities of the two countries.

In July, India allowed tourist visas for Chinese nationals after years of curbs. India and China had first agreed in January to resume direct flights and once more in June, but progress was slow.