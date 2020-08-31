India-China Clash Live Updates: India Blocks China's Fresh Attempt To Change Status Quo In Ladakh's Pangong Lake Area

Ladakh Clash: A Brigade Commander level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul. (File)

The Indian Army on Monday said it blocked "provocative" military movements by Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo near Pangong Tso on Saturday night.

The incidents took place overnight between August 29 and 30, according to a statement by the Army.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops "violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said the statement.

"Indian troops preempted this PLA activity on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," it said.

The statement asserted that the army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, "but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity".

Here are the Live Updates On Ladakh Clash:

Aug 31, 2020 12:25 (IST) Ladakh Standoff: Indian Army committed to maintain peace and tranquility

