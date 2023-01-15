India Ready For Any Situation On China Border, Says Army Chief

General Manoj Pandey was speaking at the annual Army Day event in Bengaluru

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey today said India is maintaining a strong defensive posture and is ready for any "contingency" along the de facto India-China border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace, General Manoj Pandey said, addressing the annual Army Day event in Karnataka's Bengaluru today.

"Maintaining a strong defensive posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," he said.

General Pandey said the Army firmly faced security-related challenges over the last year and ensured the security of borders. "It also further strengthened its preparations for future wars," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, the Army Chief said though ceasefire violations saw a dip along the western border, still there is a terror infrastructure on the other side and several proxy outfits have resorted to targeted killings to gain visibility.

"Army, along with other security forces, is determined to foil all such attempts. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there," he said.

He stressed the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected violence and are welcoming positive changes.

In a break with tradition for the first time since 1949, the Army Day Parade was held in Bengaluru instead of Delhi this morning.

Another event will be held at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre and College in the city in the afternoon. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the event.

Last year, the Air Force also moved out its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon air base near Delhi to Chandigarh.