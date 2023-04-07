India, China Hope For Reciprocal Measures Over Presence Of Journalists

China on Thursday said it would like to treat Indian journalists like "friend and family" after India expressed hope that Beijing would facilitate their continued presence in their country.

The comments came in the backdrop of China barring two Indian journalists from entering the country, claiming India had refused to approve applications of Chinese journalists.

We don't see any difficulties in reporting for Chinese journalists carrying valid Indian visas to carry out journalistic activities, said Arindam Bagchi, foreign ministry spokesperson, yesterday.

For Indian journalists working in China, he said, "We would hope that Chinese authorities would facilitate their continued presence and reporting from China."

Later in the day, his Chinese counterpart said Beijing hopes India will facilitate Chinese journalists in the country, when asked about the visa suspension of the two Indian journalists,

"We would like to treat Indian journalists like friend and family," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)