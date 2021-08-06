India, China Disengage In Gogra In Eastern Ladakh, 2 Conflict Points Left

India and China have been locked in a standoff in Ladakh since last year.

India and China have agreed to disengage in eastern Ladakh's Gogra region, restoring the Line of Actual Control in the area, the Indian Army said on Friday, in a major breakthrough after the latest round of talks between the two neighbours.

After nearly 15 months of a face-off, the disengagement process was carried out over Wednesday and Thursday and the troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases, an army statement said.

"All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period," the army said.

It said the disengagement agreement ensures that the Line of Actual Control in Gogra will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there is no unilateral change in the status quo.

The army said both sides have ceased forward deployments in Gogra in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

With the resolution in Gogra, India and China have now backed down in four of the six flashpoints - the others being Galwan and North and South banks of the Pangong Lake. The standoffs in Depsang and Hot Springs continue.

"With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the army said.

The breakthrough comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the recent India-China military talks on the eastern Ladakh row were "constructive" and both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an "expeditious manner".

According to a joint statement released by the Indian Army on Monday, two days after the 12th round of military talks, the two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange" of views relating to disengagement and the meeting further enhanced the mutual understanding.

Asked about the talks at an online media briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pointed to the statement issued after the talks and highlighted that it was a joint press release.

"As was mentioned therein, the talks were candid and constructive. Both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with existing agreements and protocols, and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations. We will share with you further updates once we have them," he said.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of the Pangong lake in February.