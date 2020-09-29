India Rejects China's Interpretation Of Line Of Actual Control In Ladakh

India has rejected Chinese claims on the location of Line of Actual Control in Ladakh (File)

India today said it comprehensively rejects Chinese claims on the location of the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Ladakh, with a reminder that the 1959 claim made by Beijing, was not mutually agreed upon.

Both India and China have "committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding" and the Chinese side's assertion that there is only one LAC is contrary to the "solemn commitments" it made, the foreign ministry said today amid China's repeated attempts to "unilaterally alter the LAC".

The process to demarcate the Line of Actual Control could not proceed "as the Chinese side did not show a willingness to pursue it", the ministry said today in response to questions.