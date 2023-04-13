India Calls For Cessation Of Violence In Myanmar After Airstrikes

India on Thursday called for cessation of violence by all sides in Myanmar. (File)

India on Thursday called for cessation of violence by all sides in Myanmar, days after Myanmarese military junta resorted to airstrikes in the country's Sagaing region that killed over 100 people.

Myanmar's military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out armed struggle against the ruling regime that seized power in a coup in February 2021.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi reiterated India's all for a return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar.

The airstrikes in Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region on Tuesday is seen as one of the deadliest offensives after the military captured power overthrowing the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We have seen disturbing reports of violence on April 11 near Kanbalu township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar. As a neighbour and friend of people of Myanmar we have repeatedly called for cessation of violence by all sides and peaceful resolution of all issues," he said.

"India reiterates its call for a return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar," he said, while replying to a question on the air strikes.

According to reports, around 130 people including women and children were killed in the airstrikes in Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region on Tuesday.

It is seen as one of the deadliest airstrikes since the junta seized power in a coup two years ago.

On February 1, 2021, the military grabbed power in the coup and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD).

The country has been witnessing protests demanding restoration of democracy.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)