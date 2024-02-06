INDIA Bloc Planning Opposition Rally In Mumbai This Month-End

The INDIA bloc was formed last year by the Congress and other Opposition parties. (File)

The INDIA bloc is planning a joint rally this month in a potential bid to put up a united Opposition after Nitish Kumar's exit.

Preparations are on for the rally in Mumbai, which is expected to be held towards the end of this month.

The INDIA bloc was formed last year by the Congress, Samajwadi Party, AAP, DMK, Trinamool and other Opposition parties in a bid to take on the BJP together in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

It is not known if all key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, and Akhilesh Yadav, will attend the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit served a big jolt to the Opposition front last month. Mr Kumar switched to the BJP-led NDA coalition, leading to a change in government in Bihar.