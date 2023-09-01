INDIA Alliance Meeting LIVE Updates: Opposition To Unveil Alliance Logo Today

INDIA Meet in Mumbai: The past INDIA bloc meetings were held in Patna and Bengaluru.

The third meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance will continue for a second day in Mumbai today. The first day of the mega meet of 28 parties witnessed an informal conversation between allies to figure out a concrete game plan to take on the BJP-led NDA in next year's polls. On the agenda today is the unveiling of the logo for the alliance as well as the announcement of a 11-member coordination committee and the possible appointment of a convenor. The parties had on Thursday announced that a decision on seat sharing would be taken on September 30.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary were part of the meet yesterday. Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah were also in attendance.

Here are the Highlights On INDIA Bloc Meeting:

Sep 01, 2023 08:32 (IST)

#WATCH | When asked about the meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray says "Bohot acchi rahi" (31.08) pic.twitter.com/lROzmc32eB - ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

Sep 01, 2023 08:31 (IST) AAP Demands Seat-Sharing Discussion For All States In INDIA's Mumbai Meet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance here.