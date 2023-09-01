Key Decisions Likely At INDIA Bloc's 3rd Meet In Mumbai Today: 10 Facts

The alliance leaders had earlier met in Patna and Bengaluru. At Mumbai meeting, they are expected to chalk out a campaign strategy and finalise the formal structure of the bloc.

The INDIA block will also announce a coordination committee for which, sources say, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked leaders to give one name each from their party.

The other agenda at the crucial meeting include choosing a logo for the alliance and appointment of spokesperson. The alliance is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not.

Besides the coordination committee, there will be four sub-groups to plan the campaign, rallies and handle social media and manage the data, sources said.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have told the leaders that the bloc should release its manifesto by October 2, Mr Kharge asked them to prepare a common agenda to counter the BJP on national level.

Last night, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray hosted a formal dinner for the Opposition leaders. At the meeting, several leaders expressed apprehension about early polls. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the opposition should be ready to take on the NDA's "surprise element strategy and gimmicks."

The government has called for a "special session of Parliament" to be held from September 18 to 22, drawing string critiim from the Opposition. Government sources have, so far, been tight-lipped on possible agendas.

The leaders said they have come together to save the Constitution and democracy and that the alliance is working to unite the country. "It is not just a coalition of parties but that of ideas, " said RJD leader Manoj Jha.

The need of the hour is to strengthen the unity and sovereignty of the country, said Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad.