Independent Civil Society Group Delhi Meitei Forum To Distribute School Bags In Manipur Relief Camps

Delhi Meitei Forum (DMF) members with relief material at a shelter in Manipur (File)

A Delhi-based top civil society group of the Meitei community from Manipur has embarked on a huge drive to donate school bags to children living in relief camps in the ethnic violence-hit state.

The members of the Delhi Meitei Forum (DMF) have contributed whatever they could, from Rs 100, Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, to buy the school bags for children in relief camps, a DMF member said.

"We don't have much, but will get as many school bags as possible," the member said. "Many students living in relief camps need books, stationery, clothes and resources are limited. We should do what we can," said the member.

Despite the hardships, 93 per cent students in Manipur passed the class 10 board exams in May - the highest in the last 10 years. The Manipur Board of Secondary Education had announced that over 37,000 students gave the test, and many living in relief camps passed. The pass percentage in 2022 was 76 per cent, and in 2023 it was 82 per cent.

On its social media pages, the DMF says it is a group of "law-abiding Meitei citizens of India living in Delhi. The group is not affiliated to any other organisation or body. It's a completely independent group working for the well-being of the Meitei community."

DMF members say they have been carrying out activities frequently to help internally displaced people in Manipur.

While other civil society groups also do similar activities, the DMF is known for its independent working process, say its members, who are from all walks of life and professions, many of whom have been recognised for public service.