'From LoC To LAC, Fitting Reply To Those Who Challenge India': PM Modi

This is PM Modi's seventh address to the nation on Independence Day.

India's soldiers had given a fitting reply to those who challenged the country's sovereignty, "from LoC to LAC", Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day.

"From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), whenever India has been challenged, our soldiers have given a fitting response in a language they understand," said the Prime Minister, in a strong message to both Pakistan and China.

Referring to the clash with China in June at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, in which 20 soldiers died for the country, PM Modi said: "What our jawans can do, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh. Today, I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort."

Whether it is terrorism or expansionist, India is fighting both, the Prime Minister said, adding that the world's faith in India's power was becoming stronger.