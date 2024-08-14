Social Justice Top Priority Of Modi Government, Says President: Highlights

President Droupadi today addressed the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day at 7 pm. The President's address was aired in Hindi which was followed by an English version.

Prior to her speech, President Murmu met the Indian contingent for Paris Olympics at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In her address to the nation, President Murmu said that the groundwork has been laid for a new era of economic reforms aimed at elevating India to the status of a developed nation.

In her 2024 speech, the President said that the government is vigorously promoting a range of sectors, such as semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence. She pointed to the government's focus on infrastructure development, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and a robust banking and financial sector as key factors that make India an increasingly attractive destination for investment.

Here are the key highlights from the President's Speech:

On Independence Day

*"I am very happy to see that all the countrymen are preparing to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Seeing the Tricolour fluttering on the occasion of Independence Day - whether it is at the Red Fort, in the state capitals or around us - fills our hearts with enthusiasm."

*"Just as we celebrate various festivals with our family, in the same way we also celebrate our Independence Day and Republic Day with our family whose members are all our countrymen".

*"Today, on 14 August, our country is observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. It is a day to remember the horrors of Partition. When our great nation was partitioned, millions of people were forced to migrate. Lakhs of people lost their lives. A day before celebrating Independence Day, we remember that unprecedented human tragedy and stand in solidarity with the families that were torn apart".

*"Affirmative action must be strengthened as instrument of inclusion. I firmly believe tendencies that stoke discord based upon perceived social hierarchies have to be rejected".

*"We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our Constitution. The journey of our newly independent nation has faced serious hurdles. Remaining firm on the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, we are moving ahead with the mission to ensure that India regains its proud place on the world stage".

On Social Justice

*"Social justice is top priority of the Modi government. The Modi government has taken number of unprecedented initiatives for welfare of SC, ST and marginalised sections".

*"Steady progress of political democracy testifies to progress made towards consolidation of social democracy".

*"Spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as cohesive nation with our diversity, plurality".

On Economy

*"It is a matter of pride that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world, and we are on the cusp of breaking into the top three economies soon,"

On Farmers, Women

*"In Indian society, women are considered not only equal, but even more but they have suffered from traditional prejudices".

*President Droupadi Murmu described farmers as 'Annadata', says they ensured agricultural production continues to beat expectations.

On Government's Welfare Schemes

*Citing initiatives like the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which provides free rations to approximately 800 million people, President Murmu emphasised that the government is dedicated to ensuring that individuals who have recently escaped poverty are not pushed back into it.

*"The prime minister's package of five schemes for employment and skilling will benefit 4.1 crore youth over five years. Under a new initiative of the government, one crore youth will be doing internships in leading companies over five years. All this will be a foundational contribution towards building Viksit Bharat," she said.