Low-Key Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort In Delhi Amid Pandemic

Independence Day 2020: Low-key celebrations are being held at Red Fort.

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Delhi's iconic Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation, sees a low-key Independence Day celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

About 150 VVIP guests have been invited for the event this year, which is about 20 per cent of the usual guest list every year

"Missing school children at the Independence Day celebrations," PM Modi said this morning as he addressed the nation.

Every year, school children mark attendance at the annual event with great enthusiasm. This year, however, there's no performance by the students.

Instead, 500 cadets of the National Cadet Corps, or NCC, are attending the event.

The Ministry of Defence has made special arrangements for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort tomorrow with special emphasis on the COVID-19 protocols.

Adequate medical booths have also been set up at four locations to cater to any attendee who is detected having any symptoms related to COVID-19 during entry. Ambulances would also be stationed at these four locations.

Two weeks before the event, members of the Guard of Honour were told to go under self-isolation.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to the nation that India is indebted to the coronavirus warriors amid the outbreak. "This year's Independence Day celebrations will be restrained as a deadly virus has disrupted all activities, taken huge toll," President Kovind said in his televised address to the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day.

"It was a superhuman effort on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. With these efforts, we gained control over the global epidemic and have succeeded in saving a large number of people's lives, setting an example for the whole world," he said.

Last month, a senior government official told NDTV: "Due to coronavirus, the number of invitees for celebrations at the Red Fort have been reduced considerably and even the chairs for them, which are being placed in designated areas, will be placed at a distance of six feet."

Across India, more than 24 lakh have been affected due to the pandemic; more than 48,000 have died.

"The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister, unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM's speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end (sic)," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an advisory sent to all states and Union territories.