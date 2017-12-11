'Incredible': Shatrughan Sinha Targets PM Modi In 'Pak Interference' Row

Hon'ble Sir!

Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!.1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2017

Sir! Instead of new twists & turns, stories & cover ups, let's go straight to the promises that we made, regarding housing, development, employment of youth, health, "Vikas model". Lets stop communalising the atmosphere & go back to healthy politics & healthy elections. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2017

Shatrughan Sinha, the BJP's in-house critic, today waded into the massive controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that "Pakistan is interfering in the Gujarat election" and Congress leaders held a meeting with Pakistani officials at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house, a day before the suspended Congress veteran made the "Neech" comment against the PM.At a rally on Sunday, PM Modi raised questions about an alleged appeal by former director general (DG) of the Pakistan Army, Sardar Arshad Rafiq, that Congress leader Ahmed Patel be made the chief minister of Gujarat."(On one hand) Pakistan Army's former DG is interfering in Gujarat's election, on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don't you think such events raise doubts?" PM Modi said at a rally in Palanpur.In tweets this morning, Mr Sinha said: "Hon'ble Sir! Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents?"The tweets did not name or tag anybody but the actor-turned-politician - who has never held back on his critique of the BJP's leadership, including the PM - did not leave much room for doubts on his target.The Congress has strongly denied the allegations and said there were no discussions on domestic politics at the event at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house, where former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also present."Rather than calumny If @narendramodi & @AmitShah have the gumption let them openly say that a gentleman who was PM of India for 10 yrs & another gentleman who was Vice President of India for A decade were conspiring with Pak to influence Gujarat elections. Otherwise apologise ASAP," tweeted Congress leader Manish Tewari.Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally yesterday, said: "I have respect for the post of the prime minister. He can say whatever he wants to, I will not use a single (galat shabd) wrong word against him."