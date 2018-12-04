Increase In Military Service Pay For 1 Lakh Personnel Denied; Army Upset

The government decision will affect 1 Lakh service personnel including 87,646 Junior Commissioned Officers and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and the Air Force.

All India | | Updated: December 04, 2018 16:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Increase In Military Service Pay For 1 Lakh Personnel Denied; Army Upset

Military Service Pay was introduced as recognition of the tough circumstances of soldiers' jobs. (File)


New Delhi: 

The government has rejected a long-standing demand of the armed forces for higher Military Service Pay (MSP) for around one lakh personnel, including Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO's), military sources said.

They said the Army is anguished over the decision by the Finance Ministry, and will seek its review.

Around one lakh service personnel including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and the Indian Air Force will be affected by the decision. The MSP was introduced as recognition of their difficult circumstances of their job. 

"The proposal for higher MSP for JCOs and equivalent rank of the Navy and IAF has been rejected by the Finance Ministry," said a source.

At present, the MSP has two categories -- one for officers and another for JCOs and jawans.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ArmyIndian ArmyMilitary Service Pay

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Navy DayRajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesBulandshahrOppo R17 ProShare MarketTata Harrier

................................ Advertisement ................................