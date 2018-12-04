Increase In Military Service Pay For 1 Lakh Personnel Denied; Army Upset

Military Service Pay was introduced as recognition of the tough circumstances of soldiers' jobs. (File)

The government has rejected a long-standing demand of the armed forces for higher Military Service Pay (MSP) for around one lakh personnel, including Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO's), military sources said.

They said the Army is anguished over the decision by the Finance Ministry, and will seek its review.

Around one lakh service personnel including 87,646 JCOs and 25,434 personnel from the Navy and the Indian Air Force will be affected by the decision. The MSP was introduced as recognition of their difficult circumstances of their job.

"The proposal for higher MSP for JCOs and equivalent rank of the Navy and IAF has been rejected by the Finance Ministry," said a source.

At present, the MSP has two categories -- one for officers and another for JCOs and jawans.