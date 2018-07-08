Incomplete Bridge Forces Jharkhand Villagers To Cross River On Foot

Those who have two-wheelers have to carry them on their shoulders to cross the river.

Putting their lives at risk, people of the Jaram tribe and from nearby villages in the Naxal-affected Latehar district of Jharkhand are forced to cross the Sukri River on foot to reach Latehar city for work and to run errands.

Locals say the district administration started building a bridge a decade ago, however, it remains incomplete owing to threats by Naxals.

"The construction of the bridge has been pending for a long time. Naxals are not allowing the administration to construct the bridge. During monsoon, our movement gets halted as the river overflows," a local told ANI.

And those who have two-wheelers, they can be seen them carrying them on their shoulders.

"Naxals threatened the contractor and burnt construction equipment. We request the government to help us," another local, who had to carry his motorcycle to cross the river.

