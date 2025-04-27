Income Tax Employee, An Extortion-Dacoity Accused, Held After Over Year

Delhi Police has arrested an Income Tax Department employee, alleged prime conspirator in a extortion-cum-dacoity case, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Deepak Kashyap had been on the run for over a year after being declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

The case dates back to August 1, 2023, when a businessman in Janakpuri reported that seven people, including a woman, forcibly entered his residence, posing as Income Tax officials.

"They accused him of hiding income from a land deal and coerced his family into restraining communication, creating an atmosphere of fear. The CCTV footage later confirmed the involvement of multiple persons using an SUV," a senior police officer of the crime branch said.

Investigations revealed that Kashyap, using his official position in the Income Tax Department, orchestrated the entire operation.

He recruited accomplices, who impersonated government officers to lend legitimacy to their illegal actions, he said.

Kashyap was initially arrested, but he later jumped bail and evaded arrest, leading to his proclamation as an offender by the Dwarka court in November 2023, said the officer.

