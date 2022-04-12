In Video, Fire Engulfs 20 Electric Scooters In Maharashtra

Electric scooters on fire: Jitendra EV said it is investigating the incident

At least 20 electric scooters being transported on a long truck were destroyed in a fire near the company's factory in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The electric scooters from Jitendra EV were being taken to Karnataka's Bengaluru when the fire broke out.

The truck was carrying 40 scooters; some reports say all the 40 electric vehicles, or EVs, were damaged in the fire.

A Twitter user posted the video of the fire.

One of the worst ever fire accident occurred in Nashik where 20 Electric vehicles gutted fire in Jithendra EV factory. This hazardous catastrophic event happened in India.#Nashik#EV#ElectricVehicles@elonmusk#Teslapic.twitter.com/K14tulU79C — Immanuel S (@IMMANUEL_0333) April 11, 2022

This was the fifth incident involving fires in electric two-wheelers in the last three weeks.

On March 26, an Ola S1 Pro electric scooter burst into flames in Pune, followed by another fire of an Okinawa electric scooter in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

On March 28, another incident was reported from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, while a fourth incident was reported on March 29 from Chennai.

The centre has ordered an investigation into the increasing number of fire incidents involving electric two-wheelers. Experts have said the quality of batteries and related systems used in electric scooters could be the cause of these incidents.

There is a call for proper safety regulation and thorough quality checks of EVs in the two-wheeler segment, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

A Jitendra EV spokesperson in a statement said the situation on April 9 was immediately brought under control by timely intervention from their team.

"Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will come up with the findings in coming days," the spokesperson said.