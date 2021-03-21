In Video, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia Helps Injured Policeman On Road

Jyotiraditya Scindia helps an injured policeman

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday helped an injured policeman while on his way from Bhopal airport to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house, a party worker said.

"When his motorcade was on its way from the airport to the CM's house where both are scheduled to have lunch together, Scindia saw a policeman injured after a fall and helped him. The policeman has been hospitalised," said party spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

The policeman had a minor injury on his forehead and Mr Scindia was seen putting a handkerchief on the wound in videos shared on social media.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia provides first aid to one Police personnel who fell down from one of the vehicles in his convoy and got injured, in Bhopal today. pic.twitter.com/dYljINdVIz — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021

Superintendent of Police (North) Vijay Khatri denied that the policeman was hit by one of the vehicles in Mr Scindia's entourage. "He fell after feeling dizzy. Scindia helped him," the police officer said.