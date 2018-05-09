Minor Dalit Girl Refused To Share Her Mobile Number. Enraged, He Set Her On Fire

They allegedly beat him up at the crime scene afterwards, according to news agency PTI. The accused, identified as Mohammad Shai, also had to be admitted to hospital.
The incident occurred in Fariha village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, around 90 km away from Varanasi district.
According to police officials, Mohammad Shai lost his cool when the girl denied his repeated requests to share her mobile phone number with him.
The minor girl, whose age is not clear, was taken to a local hospital and after receiving initial treatment. She was then referred to a government hospital in Varanasi, where her condition was said to be critical, according to a police official.
The police official also said that a case was registered against Mohammad Shai under sections of the SC/ST Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act.
Police officials also said that a large police force was also deployed at Fariha village. This was done to avoid any potential communal tensions that could take place in the village, the police said, according to PTI.