In Uttar Pradesh, Wedding In A Police Station As Cops Play Cupid For This Couple

Vinay Kumar and Neha Verma who are reportedly neighbours were in love but their families were against their marriage, so they decided to run away from their colony in Barabanki.
For two days, the families couldn't find them. On Saturday, they went to the Mohammadpur Khala Police Station to report them missing.
Comments
They hardly had any choice, given that the police organised everything.
A room in the police station was decorated with flowers and a feast was laid out. The bride, the groom and their families smiled for the cameras after the pheras, flanked by policemen. Missing nothing in their planning, the police even arranged for a ghodi or mare so that the groom could arrive at the wedding the traditional way.