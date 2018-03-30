In Uttar Pradesh, Parents Allegedly Burn 24-Year-Old Alive For Family 'Honour' Police in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested the parents of a 24-year-old girl for burning her alive

In a possible case of honour killing , a 24-year-old girl was allegedly burnt alive by her father in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested the father and mother of the girl on Thursday and her 15-year-old brother is being questioned.After receiving a complaint from the father, police reached the neighbourhood but could not locate the girl. Villagers reportedly told the police that they heard the girl scream on the night Wednesday night, some also alleged they saw her running in the fields, crying for help.The girl's charred body was recovered by the police from the adjoining farmland on March 28.During the interrogation, the girl's parents confessed to the crime, said station house officer of Hasanganj, Raghwan Kumar Singh.The girl's parents had initially told the police that the man with whom their daughter was in a relationship had burnt her alive. With the help of sniffer dogs, the police zeroed in on the family, say police.Neighbours reportedly told the police that the girl was in a relationship with a man in the same locality and wanted to marry him but her family was against the relationship.