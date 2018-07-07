Alert Passenger's Tweet Saves 25 Girls From Being Trafficked

Passenger on train alerts on social media, 25 girls rescued in Uttar Pradesh

An alert passenger's tweet saved 25 girls from being trafficked on July 5. Security personnel rescued the girls, mostly teenagers, from the Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express after a passenger tweeted to the Railways as he sensed the girls were in trouble.

The passenger tweeted that he was travelling on the S-5 coach of the train and noticed that around 25 girls, were "crying and feeling insecure".

I am traveling in Avadh express(19040). in s5. in my coach their are 25 girls all are juvenile some of them are crying and all feeling unsecure.@RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyal@PMOIndia@PiyushGoyalOffc@narendramodi@manojsinhabjp@yogi — Adarsh Shrivastava (@AdarshS74227065) July 5, 2018

The passenger tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, junior minister Manoj Sinha and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his tweet.

Within hours of the tweet alert, officials in Varanasi and Lucknow along with Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force personnel swung into action and rescued the girls.

The railway police in Gorakhpur coordinated with Childline along with the anti-trafficking unit of the police. Later few personnel, in plain clothes, boarded the train at Kaptanganj and escorted them to Gorakhpur.