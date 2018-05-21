In Uttar Pradesh, 11 Arrested As Spurious Liquor Claims 10 Lives Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT At least 16 people have taken ill after consumption of illicit alcohol. (Representational) Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 11 people on Sunday after alleged consumption of spurious liquor claimed 10 lives in Kanpur district and neighbouring Kanpur Dehat district in the last two days. At least 16 people have taken ill in the two districts due to the consumption of illicit alcohol.



Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday visited the Ursula Hospital in Kanpur to meet six people who were hospitalised after consuming the illicit liquor.



The distict administration in Kanpur, taking note of the deaths, has banned sale of liquor brand 'Madhuri-442'.



The incident came to the fore on Saturday when some of the people, who had consumed spurious alcohol, were found dead in their houses in Kanpur.



Kanpur SP (rural) Pradyuman Singh on Saturday said that according to the relatives of the victims, all of them had consumed liquor bought from a government liquor shop. A police complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act was lodged against Shyam Balak, the license holder of the liquor shop, Kanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Kumar said.



In Kanpur district, four deaths were reported on Saturday while another death was reported at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital on Sunday taking the toll to five. Five deaths have been reported in the hooch tragedy from the neighbouring Kanpur Dehat district in Maghaipurwa and Bhanwarpur villages.



According to SSP Akhilesh Kumar, a massive operation was launched against hooch manufacturers, traders and suppliers in the wake of the incident.



Demanding speedy action against the accused, the residents of Maghaipurwa and Bhanwarpur villages in Kanpur Dehat district on Sunday protested and laid the bodies of victims on road. District Magistrate Rakesh Singh reached the protest site and ordered magisterial probe in the incident.



Regional excise inspector has already been suspended and liqour samples have been sent for testing.



(With inputs from PTI, ANI)



