Teen Couple Jumps Before Train, Dies. Families Disapproved Of Marriage

Both had left their homes on May 23 and a report was filed by girl's family in this regard, the inspector added.

All India | | Updated: May 27, 2018 13:16 IST
The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Representational)

Sitapur: 

Highlights

  1. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur
  2. Police said the couple left their homes on May 23
  3. It appears they got married before taking the extreme step, police said
After failing to convince their families for their marriage, a couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on the outskirts of Gulramau crossing in Mehmoodabad area in Sitapur, police said today.

Virendra Verma (19) and Ranjana (18) were in a relationship but their families did not approve of it, Mehmoodabad Inspector Gyanendra Singh said.

As their families were against the relationship, both jumped in front of Shajahanpur-Gonda passenger train yesterday and committed suicide, he said.

Prima facie, it appeared both got married before taking the extreme step, he said.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.

