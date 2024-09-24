In UP, Class 6 Boy Loses Vision In Eye After Teacher Hits Him With Stick

Aditya Kushwaha can't see from his left eye after his teacher Shailendra Tiwari beat him up

A Class 6 student in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi has lost vision in the left eye after his teacher hit him with a stick. The child, Aditya Kushwaha, has been operated upon twice, but the eye has not recovered. His mother has now approached the district child welfare committee for justice. Police have now registered a case against the teacher, Shailendra Tiwari, and an investigation is underway.

Narrating the March 9 incident, the child said the teacher had asked him to call some students playing outside. "I called them, but they did not come. I told Sir. He got angry and hit me with a stick. After I was hurt, he took me for treatment. They put some eyedrops and made me lie down in the class. The classmates informed my mother. I can't see with my left eye," the child said.

Aditya's mother Srimati said her son is a student in a government-run school in Newari. "The teacher threw a stick at him. It hit him on the eye and it started bleeding. We went to the police, but they did not register a complaint. The matter was probed after the education department intervened," she said.

The mother said an eye test on April 15 confirmed the damage. The child was taken to an eye hospital in Chitrakoot where he underwent two surgeries. But the doctors said the eye cannot be saved. In the meantime, the teacher offered the family Rs 10 lakh to bury the matter, but they refused.

Following the child welfare committee's intervention, a case was registered against the teacher under the section relating to voluntarily causing hurt. Education department official Kamlendra Kushwaha said they have asked the local education official to submit a report. "We have taken note of the incident and the block education official has been told to submit a report. As soon as we get the report, action will be taken," he said.

