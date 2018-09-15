In Tripura, Action Against Government Staff Absent During Bharat Bandh

Congress observed "Bharat Bandh" on September 10. (File)

Tripura's BJP-led government has decided to take action against the government employees, who did not attend office on September 10, when the Congress held a nationwide protest, "Bharat Bandh", against the rising fuel prices.

A notice has been issued by the office of General Administration (Administrative Reforms), a copy of which NDTV has accessed, asking the departments concerned to take "suitable action" against the employees who failed to report to duty.

The notice reads: "The government has decided to take suitable action against those employees who did not attend office on 10th September 2018 during Bharat Bandh." The notice was sent to all the Controlling Officers concerned.

The Department of General Administration had issued a memo ahead of the nationwide protest called by Congress, instructing officials to ensure the office functioned normally.

The General Administration issued a memorandum.

It also sought an attendance report of all the employees by noon on the day of protest.

An official in the Department of General Administration told NDTV that over 80 per cent attendance was recorded on the day of protest.

In one of the districts, a day's salary has been cut for the employees who did not report to the duty on September 10.

The notice issued by West Tripura district.

Congress called a nationwide strike on September 10 against the rising fuel prices, alleged corruption in the National Democratic Alliance government at the centre, among other issues.

Other opposition parties in Tripura - CPI(M) and its left allies CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) - also participated in the protest.