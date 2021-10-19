In Trinamool's Latest Attack, PM Modi As James Bond As A Spin On '007'

A laughter emoji was the most common response to the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is James Bond in Trinamool Congress's latest attack, with a twist on the British spy's iconic number -- "007".

A meme posted by senior Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien on Facebook shows PM Modi, in a suit, framed in the well-known "Bond pose". "They call me 007," says the caption. "0 Development, 0 Economic growth, 7 years of financial mismanagement".

In the movies, James Bond has the number because he is a "00" agent with the "license to kill" and is the seventh agent to win this title.

The Trinamool's take is not so flattering. It has used the number to target the PM over what it calls "zero development and growth in seven years".

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister completed seven years in office.

Though the Trinamool gives no examples, the notes ban and the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax were heavily criticised in the past. Presently, the country is facing an all-time high in petrol and diesel prices.

A laughter emoji was the most common response seen in the comments section of the post.

There has been no reaction from the BJP as yet.