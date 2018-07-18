In This Government Girls School In Haryana, 1 Teacher And 1 Student

The lone teacher, Daya Kishan, draws a salary of Rs 70,000 per month.

In Haryana's Rewari, around 60 km from millennium city Gurgaon, Government Girls Senior Secondary School has just one student and one teacher, and no staff members. In such a scenario, parents do not send their children to study in this school and say that they have no choice but to send their daughters far in other private schools to study.

The lone teacher, Daya Kishan, who teaches social sciences told news agency ANI that he has been at this posting since 2013 and draws a salary of Rs 70,000 per month. "There were 20-22 students who were studying in this school earlier. Now there is only one girl student left. Another student who was studying with her, but died last month," he said.

He blames lack of teachers to be the cause of less strength in the school. "I have spoken to the authorities as well but there is a lack of staff members in almost every school."

"Government has posted me here, so I am here. If they transfer me somewhere else, will go," he added.

The Sarpanch of the Lukhi village, Chandra Harsh Yadav, said, "I have written to the Block Development Officer but there has been no action so far. If teachers are there, we will get the students' strength increased."

He further added that when he approaches parents to get their children admitted to the school, their standard reply is "There are no teachers, what will our children learn there?"

"I request government to help arrange teachers soonest so that we can get children enrolled for studies," the Sarpanch added.

One of the parents said, "We are facing problems sending our daughters far away to private schools to study, but have no other choice since there are no teachers in the government school nearby."

Another parent said that for an all-round development of the child, knowledge of all subjects - Science, English, Maths is required, but here, there is only social sciences teacher, "what will our children learn at school then," he asked.

Last month, all 24 students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Kabrel village of Hisar district have failed to clear the class 10 examination this year. The villagers has complained that while the government is laying so much emphasis on the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme, the authorities have done nothing to solve the problem of shortage of staff in the schools.