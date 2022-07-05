In Tense Rajasthan, RSS To Begin Big Strategy Meeting For State Polls

The upcoming meeting will also discuss plans for the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan next year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- BJP's ideological fountainhead -- will Thursday start consultations and strategy meetings in the state. A big three-day meeting of Prant Pracharaks, or local campaigners, is set to begin in Jhunjhunu on Thursday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Rajasthan on Saturday, days ahead of the meeting.

The meeting assumes importance as the state is still tense after the recent horrific killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two people with alleged links to a Pakistan-based terror group.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, and chief campaigners of all 45 provinces demarcated by the RSS will participate in the meeting.

From the BJP, National General Secretary BL Santhosh and Shivprakash will also participate. The meeting is expected to discuss the current political situation in Rajasthan.

RSS leaders say this is a routine meeting which is conducted every year.

The RSS has for its organisational purposes divided the country into 11 regions, further divided into 45 provinces. The head of a province is called a Prant Pracharak.

Under the direction of RSS leader Indresh Kumar, the organisation's Muslim wing the Muslim Rashtriya Manch is organising condolence gatherings for Kanhaiya Lal at several places. The Manch is reaching out to other Muslim organisations to maintain camaraderie in the country. It is also contemplating launching a campaign against religious extremism.

The upcoming meeting will also discuss plans for the centenary celebrations of the RSS. The year 2025 will mark 100 years of the right-wing organisation.