At Big 3-Day Meeting, RSS's Message For Muslims On Udaipur Killing

The three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak' meeting cncluded today. (file)

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, today condemned the horrific killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and said the Muslim community should refrain from such acts and strongly oppose it.

"If one doesn't like something, they should react to it in a democratic manner," it said and added that one should also keep in mind public sentiment along with freedom of expression.

Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was murdered last month by two men who filmed the killing and boasted about it, also threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who are seen on camera attacking Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver, were arrested and the case is now being investigated by the country's top anti-terror body, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as the killers allegedly had links with the Pakistan-based group Dawat-e-Islami.

A big three-day meeting of Prant Pracharaks, or local campaigners, concluded today in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

While responding to a question, Sangh's Prachar Pramukh (communications head) Sunil Ambekar strongly condemned the Udaipur murder saying India is a democracy and has constitutional rights for those who don't like something to express their grievances in a democratic way.

"A civilised society always condemns such incidents. The Hindu community is reacting in a democratic manner. The Muslim community is also expected to refrain from such actions. Some intellectuals have condemned it but the Muslim community should also come forward to speak against it. These incidents are not in the interest of the nation or our society. Everyone should condemn it," a media release from the right-wing organisation quoted him as saying.



RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosbole and other senior leaders, including Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, C R Mukund, Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt participated in the 'Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak' meeting.