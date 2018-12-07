In Telangana, Angry Voters Complain Of Missing Names

Missing names from voters' list turned out to be a major complaint in Telangana as polling got underway this morning in the southern state. Many people who have been voting for years, complained on Twitter that they could not find their names at their regular polling station. Even some who had received their voter slips online could not find their names when they turned up at the booth.

Among them was ace badminton player Jwala Gutta. "I checked my name online 2-3 weeks ago, my mother's&my names were there, my father's&my sister's were missing. Today we went to cast vote but my name was also missing. I don't understand how's my name missing. I've been living here for 12 yrs," her tweet read.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the news on Jwala Gutta with a comment: "Names of 30 lakh voters have been similarly deleted by BJP in Delhi. It seems BJP is doing it all over the country in active collusion wid Election Commission."

After Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved assembly ahead of time this election, the poll commission called off the time-consuming process of revision of rolls and said it would stick to its lists from January this year. The voters were asked to flag any discrepancy.

But today on twitter, many claimed that voters living for a long time in the same place were also unable to find their names on the list.

Many such incidents all over the state @Guttajwala thanks for raising it,both my parents names were not in d list they were in same town n same house for 36 years n who s responsible for their names not being in d list #unfairtelanganaelections#TelanganaElections2018https://t.co/hPTGRZKjtd — Harsha (@tatinenis) December 7, 2018

I have travelled so long to cast my vote and faced the same issue. Checked multiple times in the list and also online. Could not find any traces of it.

I have casted my vote last time. It is very shameful that EC/Govt doesn't maintain the data records properly. #whereismyvotehttps://t.co/j9gnO2oNaV — Tarun Bharadwaj (@me_chilakamarri) December 7, 2018

And irony is my grand mother who died in 2011 is still on the list but me and my mother who are alive lost our vote @telangana_ceo#whereismyvote@UttamTPCC@ncbnpic.twitter.com/nRTRThFXQ7 — Sanjeev (@sktanneru) December 7, 2018

Telangana and Rajasthan, which are voting today, are the last of the five states where elections are being held ahead of next year's national elections. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is seeking a second term in power, is facing challenge from the combined forces of the Congress and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party. The two parties have joined forces for the first time, contending that the opposition needs to come together if they want to beat the BJP.

