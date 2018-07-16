In Solidarity With Dairy Farmers, Maharashtra Opposition Stages Walkout

Dairy farmers have been protesting the compensation paid to them to procure milk in Maharashtra

Amid an agitation by farmers' outfits demanding higher procurement prices for milk, the Opposition today created ruckus on the issue and, siding with the agitators, walked out of the Maharashtra Assembly.



They accused the government of being "anti-farmer" and "indifferent" to their plight.



The government hit back by stating that it was farmers groups, led by MP Raju Shetti-headed Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, which were "anti-farmer".



The government claimed that it was not peasants, but federations representing them that have stopped milk supply which in turn was causing "loss" to farmers.



While the members from the Congress and the NCP shouted slogans against the government, Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade said that he would ask Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issues raised.



Not satisfied with the announcement, the Opposition staged a walk out.



Dairy farmers have taken to streets today in several parts of the state seeking higher prices for milk and transferring of Rs 5 per litre in their accounts directly.



"The Speaker has announced that there will be a meeting tomorrow to discuss the issues. But the government is being indifferent. Both the BJP and Shiv Sena are being anti-farmer," leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said.



"The government is not serious towards the demands raised by the farmers, but we are with them," he added.



Vikhe-Patil, without naming anyone, alleged that "capitalists" had decided to damage the businesses of dairy farmers and end the co-operative movement.



He accused the Shiv Sena of adopting double standards by "expressing solidarity with farmers on one hand and continuing to be in the government on the other."



