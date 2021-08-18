In Sheena Bora Murder Case, CBI Tells Court Investigation Over

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to close its investigation into the sensational Sheena Bora murder, in which her mother and former media executive Indrani Mukherjea faces trial.

Sources say the investigating agency has told a special court that it has decided to stop further investigation in the 2012 murder that was revealed in 2015.

The CBI has filed three chargesheets including two supplementary charge sheets as part of further investigation naming Indrani Mukherjea and the case has gone into trial.

Indrani Mukerjea, the former owner of a TV channel along with Peter Mukerjea, was arrested in 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage.

Three months later, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested on charges of aiding Indrani in the murder.

The murder was exposed with the arrest of Indrani Mukherjee's driver Shyamvar Rai in a separate case. He is also accused in the case.

Some 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial.

After the first chargesheet was filed, CBI had taken the court's permission to conduct further investigation in the case. During the course of further investigation, the agency found more evidence against the accused which resulted in the filing of two supplementary chargesheets.

As the investigation is over, as per procedure, the agency has filed an application before the Bombay High Court seeking closure of further investigation in the case.