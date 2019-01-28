In Setback To Congress, Bengal Lawmaker Joins Trinamool

Mausam Noor has been appointed the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress.

In a setback to the Congress in West Bengal, its two-time member of parliament from Malda (North) joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mausam Benazir Noor, 39, niece of the legendary Congress leader ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury, today met Ms Banerjee at her office.

Mausam Noor has been appointed the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. She will also be the Trinamool candidate from Malda (North) in the upcoming general election.

Gaurav Gogoi, Central Observer for Congress in Bengal, condemned the Trinamool's "attempt to break up the Congress" and accused the party of trying to "indirectly help the BJP".

Malda district in North Bengal had been a Congress stronghold over the last decade. Trinamool failed to dislodge any of the two members of parliament from that district, which has been lost by former Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Choudhury.

BJP is also eyeing the district and the party's president Amit Shah held his first election rally at Malda last week.