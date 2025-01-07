In Rare Sighting, 12 Endangered Great Indian Bustards Spotted Together In Rajasthan

At least 12 Great Indian Bustards (GIBs) were spotted in a group in the wild in Rajasthan, in a major boost to efforts to conserve one of India's most critically endangered species.

The birds, locally known in northern and western India as "Godawan" and "Maldhok", were spotted at Desert National Park (DNP), located near the towns of Jaisalmer and Barmer, on Monday.

"The 12 Great Indian Bustards were captured in a single frame. Earlier, they were seen together inside the DNP closure (Sudashri area). In October and February 2023, nine birds were seen together inside the DNP area. This (latest) photo shows the results of the efforts being taken to protect the endangered state bird. It also shows the need and importance of the closure made within the DNP area," Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Ashish Vyas said.

The GIB is a highly endangered bird species found in the Thar area of Rajasthan. Today, only 173 birds are left, of which, 128 are found in the wild and the remaining are bred in captivity.

Besides Rajasthan, the bird is found in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In 2011, the birds were listed as "critically endangered" by IUCN Red List. (Dr Ashish Vyas, DCF, Desert National Park)

In 2011, the GIBs were listed as "critically endangered" - the highest level of threat - by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. According to IUCN, hunting, disturbance, habitat loss and fragmentation were among factors that had reduced the population of these magnificent species.

Two years later, Rajasthan became the first state to launch a Rs 12.90 crore worth project to save the GIB. The state adopted a two-pronged strategy to conserve the species - protect its natural habitat and improve conditions for breeding.

So far, 45 chicks have been bred in two sites - one in Sam and the other in Ramdevra.

"The birds that were spotted together on Monday were born in the wild. They are mostly females, about three to four years old. Some of them may also be males of up to one year of age. We protect these birds by improving the grasslands, which are their natural habitat. These birds are omnivorous and feed on insects and desert fruits. So, when their habitat is improved, they have enough food. We also fence the areas they are found in to protect them from predators like the desert fox, the desert cat and the mongoose," Mr Vyas said.

"These birds lay their eggs in the ground but the eggs are often carried away by the predators. By fencing their habitat, we ensure that they can successfully breed in the wild. They are also protected from cattle that often stray into these grasslands. The fenced areas are patrolled by the field staff," he added.

Recently in October, the state government's GIB conservation programme touched another milestone when for the first time ever, scientists at the National Conservation Breeding Centre in Jaisalmer hatched a GIB chick through artificial insemination.

The little chick, a male, is now nearly four months old and has been named "Arambh".

In 2018, the Wildlife Institute of India, in collaboration with the Government of India, Government of Rajasthan and Forest Department, established the Great Indian Bustard Artificial Breeding Center in Jaisalmer under the Bustard Recovery Program. The programme aims to increase the GIB population.