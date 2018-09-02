4 Of Family Killed After Car, Truck Collide On Rajasthan Highway

The incident occurred under Mahuwa Police Station area when the victims were on their way to Jaipur from Mahuwa town.

All India | | Updated: September 02, 2018 15:00 IST
Four persons of a family were killed and a minor girl critically injured (Representational)

Jaipur: 

Four persons of a family were killed and a minor girl critically injured when their car collided head on with a truck in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The speeding car first jumped the road divider and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bhagwan Sahay, 56, his wife Chandrakala, 50, their son Deepak, 35, his 10-year old son Lakshya, the police said, adding, that Deepak's 4-year old daughter Deepa sustained critical injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur.

