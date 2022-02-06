Rahul Gandhi To Announce Punjab Chief Ministerial Pick Shortly

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters in a car driven by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar.

Troubled within over the Punjab Chief Minister issue, the Congress today made an effort to project a picture of unity as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ludhiana in a car driven by former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar. At the back were Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Mr Jakhar's successor Navjot Sidhu – the two leaders battling over the top post. Mr Gandhi will be announcing the Chief Ministerial pick soon.

It is still not known if Mr Jakhar is in the running as well. His comments about being left out as he was not a Sikh had set off a controversy earlier this week and the matter was brought into spotlight by jeers from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which is going all out to win Punjab.

The Punjab Congress tweeted the video from its official handle, accompanied by a post that read, "Shri @sunilkjakhar Ji drove the car for Shri @RahulGandhi Ji while @sherryontopp & CHARANJITCHANNI were seated in the back. This is how the 'United Congress' will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!"

The tweet of the party, which is seeking a second term in power in the state, was accompanied by the hashtag "#CongressHiAyegi".

Shri @sunilkjakhar Ji drove the car for Shri @RahulGandhi Ji while @sherryontopp & @CHARANJITCHANNI were seated in the back.



This is how the 'United Congress' will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab!#CongressHiAyegipic.twitter.com/VvaH9JhKIp — Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) February 6, 2022

Mr Sidhu, the architect of the turmoil within the party that unseated Mr Channi's predecessor Amarinder Singh last year, had tweeted this morning that "all will abide" by Rahul Gandhi's decision on the leadership issue.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision... Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab.... All will abide by his decision!!!" his post read.

Mr Gandhi had made it clear last month that the party is going out of its way to broker peace, as the rift between the Chief Minister and the party chief expanded daily, becoming an embarrassment for the party ahead of the crucial elections in the only state it rules.

"Normally, we do not declare a Chief Minister face but if Congress workers want, we will select a face as well. But we will consult Congress workers. They will decide," Rahul Gandhi said in Jalandhar.

The Congress usually announces its Chief Ministerial candidate after the victory, at the meeting of the legislature party.

"Two people can't lead, only one can lead. If one leads, the other has promised to extend all the support. Both have the Congress' thoughts in their heart," Mr Gandhi had added in a message to the two contenders.