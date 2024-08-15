In PM Modi's Independence Day Speech, A Call For '24x7 For 2047'

In his Independence Day speech from Delhi's Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out his vision for a developed India by 2047. In his speech, PM Modi called for unwavering commitment to working at an accelerated pace to realise the dream of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), urging all citizens to join him in a "24x7" commitment to this national cause.

"This is India's golden era," PM Modi said. "2047 is awaiting our Viksit Bharat. Defeating the obstacles and challenges, this commitment to go ahead with a new resolution...I had said earlier too that in my third term, the country would become the third-largest economy, and I would work at three times the speed so that the dreams of the country are realized at the earliest."

The Prime Minister presented a roadmap for the future, urging every Indian to take part in the journey towards a developed nation. "I'm not afraid of challenges because I live for my country, countrymen. So let's join in 24x7 for 2047 commitment to fulfil the dreams of our ancestors," he said.

PM Modi said the transformative reforms undertaken by his "People waited for reforms; we got an opportunity and we implemented major reforms. Our commitment to reform is not restricted to editorials; our reforms are not for small praise, it is for making the country strong," he added.

PM Modi said these reforms have opened up new avenues for the younger generation, who are now eager to take giant leaps towards progress. "The youth now does not want to walk slowly; they want to jump to achieve new things, and they want to take giant leaps. This is a golden era for India," he said.

The Prime Minister's speech was his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes. PM Modi's Independence Day speeches average 82 minutes - longer than any other prime minister in India's history.