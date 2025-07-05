In Pics: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Plants Paddy, Says "Remembered Old Days"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday planted paddy in a field in Khatima and paid tribute to the "hard work and sacrifice" of farmers.

In a post on X, he said that farmers are "not only the backbone of our economy but also the carrier of culture and tradition".

"I remembered the old days by planting paddy in my field in Nagara Terai of Khatima and experiencing the hard work, sacrifice and dedication of the farmers. The food providers are not only the backbone of our economy but are also the carriers of culture and tradition," Mr Dhami wrote and shared pictures from the field.

Before the Champawat assembly constituency, Mr Dhami had represented the Khatima seat twice. He reportedly moved to Khatima after Class 5.

In the pictures, he was seen in a muddy and waterlogged rice field, with a stick and the reins of two oxen that were ploughing the field in his hands.

खटीमा के नगरा तराई में अपने खेत में धान की रोपाई कर किसानों के श्रम, त्याग और समर्पण को अनुभव कर पुराने दिनों का स्मरण किया। अन्नदाता न केवल हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था की रीढ़ हैं बल्कि संस्कृति और परंपरा के संवाहक भी हैं। pic.twitter.com/2ctv5O6v3p — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 5, 2025

The BJP leader was also seen planting rice seedlings in the field.

On the occasion, Mr Dhami also offered prayers to the deities - Bhoomiya (the god of land), Indra (the god of rain), and Megh (the god of clouds) - through Uttarakhand's rich cultural folk tradition "Hudkiya Bol".

इस अवसर पर उत्तराखंड की समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक परम्परा "हुड़किया बौल" के माध्यम से भूमि के देवता भूमियां, पानी के देवता इंद्र, छाया के देव मेघ की वंदना भी की। pic.twitter.com/xC4WP0fA4o — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 5, 2025

Mr Dhami on Friday also performed a 'puja' at Har Ki Pauri on the banks of the Ganga to mark the completion of four years in office.

The 49-year-old also addressed a BJP rally to mark the occasion and highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the crackdown on land encroachment, and action against the paper leak mafia as the major achievements of his government over the past four years.

मुख्य सेवक के रूप में चार साल पूर्ण होने के अवसर पर हरिद्वार में आयोजित विकास संकल्प पर्व में सम्मिलित होकर लगभग ₹550 करोड़ की लागत से 107 परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण एवं शिलान्यास किया। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा लगाए गए स्टॉलों का भी अवलोकन किया। कार्यक्रम में देवतुल्य जनता… pic.twitter.com/h5gr56tL2v — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 4, 2025

He stated that alongside the overall development of the state, his government remains committed to preserving its cultural values and demographic balance.

Mr Dhami was sworn in as chief minister for the first time in July 2021, replacing Tirath Singh Rawat. He was sworn in again as chief minister in March 2022 after the state assembly polls.