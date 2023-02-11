In Pics: Section Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

The first section of the expressway is developed at a cost of more than 12,150 crores rupees

The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

Developed at a cost of more than ₹ 12,150 crore, the expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 kilometers. It is also set to reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 180 kilometers and the travel time by 12 hours.

The expressway has an automated traffic management system.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, says that the Delhi Mumbai Expressway is the first expressway that developed with a 21-meter median on principles of forgiving highways allowing inward expansion.

The expressway will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.