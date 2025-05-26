Advertisement
In Pics: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Vadodara, First After Op Sindoor

PM Modi was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.

PM Modi holds mega roadshow upon his arrival in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit. He was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.

Crowds gathered along the route to congratulate PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Crowds gathered along the route to congratulate PM Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.
People waved the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting the Indian Army and the prime minister.

People waved the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting the Indian Army and the prime minister.
PM Modi leaned out of his car to greet the cheering crowds.

PM Modi leaned out of his car to greet the cheering crowds.
Crowds shower flower petals on PM Modi as his cavalcade passes by during the roadshow.

Crowds shower flower petals on PM Modi as his cavalcade passes by during the roadshow.
Family members of Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shower flower petals on PM Modi as he waves at supporters during the roadshow.

Family members of Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shower flower petals on PM Modi as he waves at supporters during the roadshow.
People hold placards, click pictures as PM Modi waves at them during the roadshow.

People hold placards, click pictures as PM Modi waves at them during the roadshow.
This is PM Modis first roadshow after India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

This is PM Modi's first roadshow after India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an official release stated. 

