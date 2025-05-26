In Pics: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Vadodara, First After Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit. He was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.

Crowds gathered along the route to congratulate PM Modi for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

Photo Credit: PTI

People waved the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting the Indian Army and the prime minister.

Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi leaned out of his car to greet the cheering crowds.

Photo Credit: PTI

Crowds shower flower petals on PM Modi as his cavalcade passes by during the roadshow.

Photo Credit: PTI

Family members of Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shower flower petals on PM Modi as he waves at supporters during the roadshow.

Photo Credit: PTI

People hold placards, click pictures as PM Modi waves at them during the roadshow.

Photo Credit: PTI

This is PM Modi's first roadshow after India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Photo Credit: PTI

During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an official release stated.