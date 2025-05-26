In Pics: PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Vadodara, First After Op Sindoor

PM Modi holds mega roadshow upon his arrival in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning upon his arrival in Gujarat for a two-day visit. He was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow to the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city.
During his two-day Gujarat visit, PM Modi is scheduled to take part in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing over Rs 82,950 crore, an official release stated.
