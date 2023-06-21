In Pics: Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh And Others Celebrate International Yoga Day

Yoga Day 2023: Several BJP leaders performed yoga in different parts of the country

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated today in India and across the world. On the 9th International Yoga Day, several BJP leaders performed yoga in different parts of the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed yoga with personnel of the Indian Navy onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi and interacted with several participants.



Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari performs yoga at Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule also joined him.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at Savitribai Phule University, in Pune to mark International Yoga Day.



BJP chief JP Nadda performs Yoga at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Yoga in Jabalpur. “Not just our country but the whole world is now passionate about Yoga,” says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Jabalpur on International Yoga Day.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in an event to celebrate International Yoga Day at AIIMS Delhi.

Vice President Jagadeep Dhankhar performed yoga with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today. #YogaDay2023#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakampic.twitter.com/lHqEcTSbmu — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2023

The theme for the International Day of Yoga 2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family.'