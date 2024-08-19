In Pics: Indian Actors, NYPD Attend India Day Parade In New York

A carnival float featuring Ayodhya's Ram Mandir replica in New Yorks India Day Parade

The Indian community in New York celebrated the India Day Parade with great fervour. Hundreds of people from the Indian community and also Americans participated in the parade held yesterday. The parade featured a float of Ayodhaya's Ram Mandir replica. Several celebrities such as Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi and Indian actor-politician Manoj Tiwari participated in the event.

People carried Indian flags, sang patriotic songs, played drums and danced as they marched through New York city. The New York Police Department was also a part of the grand celebration.

Here's a glimpse of the India Day Parade in New York city-

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tripathi and actor-politician Manoj Tiwari attended the India Day Parade in NYC.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from video posted on X by @ANI

NYPD auxiliaries marched in the India Independence Day Parade.

Photo Credit: Image posted on X by @NYPDauxiliary

Newly crowned Miss New Jersey, Hoboken's Jabili Kandula participated in the India Day Parade. She was a part of the Gujarati float

Photo Credit: Image posted on X by @aem76us

NYPD's ceremonial unit marched down Hillside Avenue for the 9th Annual Queens India Day Parade

Photo Credit: Image posted on X by @NYPDCeremonial