In Pics: How Union Ministers Celebrated 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The centre amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Union Ministers on Saturday celebrated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by raising the tricolour across the country.

Union Home Mister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah raised the Indian flag at their residence.

"Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires everyone Indian. On PM @narendramodi Ji's clarion call of #HarGharTiranga , today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland," Mr Shah wrote on Twitter.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too shared a photo of her family taking part in the campaign at her residence in Bangalore.

"#GharGharTiranga with family at our residence in Bengaluru," Ms Sitharaman wrote.

The centre has urged citizens to raise or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a few pictures of him taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"Let us all enthusiastically take part in the #HarGharTiranga campaign and hoist the tricolor at our homes from August 13 to August 15. ???????? is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the spirit of unity and integrity of our nation," Mr Jaishankar wrote.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari too raised the Indian flag at his residence on Saturday.

"The tricolor that binds everyone in the thread of unity is the pride of every Indian! Unfurled the tricolor at my residence in Nagpur today as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign launched by the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," Mr Gadkari wrote.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri celebrated the campaign with the crew of his flight to New York.

"Celebrating the spirit of #HarGharTiranga with the captains & cabin crew of my flight as we land in New York today!

The movement has captured the imagination of Indians ???????? around the world. Another Jan Andolan! @airindiain #AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia," Mr Puri wrote.

