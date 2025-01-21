In Pics: Gautam Adani Attends Maha Kumbh With Family, Prepares Mahaparsad

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, attended the Maha Kumbh festival today with his wife, Priti Adani, and elder son Karan Adani in Prayagraj.

Gautam Adani, his wife, Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and son, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), offered prayers at Triveni Sangam. At this point, the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

He participated in a host of rituals at the Mela ground, including preparation of the 'Mahaprasad' (sacred meal) and distributing it to the Kumbh pilgrims.

Gautam Adani helped cook Mahaprasad at the ISKCON temple camp

After offering prayers, Gautam Adani was also seen eating prasad along with his family members.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Mr Adani thanked the Uttar Pradesh administration, sanitation workers and police personnel for organizing the Kumbh, which is expected to draw about 40 crore devotees.

The Adani Group has partnered with ISKCON, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, to provide meals for devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela that commenced on January 13.

"Amazing, unique, and extraordinary! After coming to Prayagraj, it felt as if the faith, service spirit and cultures of the entire world had come together with Mother Ganga. I thank with all my heart the government administration, sanitation workers and security forces who are ready to serve all the sages, saints, Kalpavasis and devotees who keep the grandeur and divinity of Kumbh alive. May the blessings of Maa Ganga remain on all of us," Mr Adani said in a tweet.

The Mahaprasad will be offered for the entire duration of the fair, scheduled to end on February 26.

The Adani family preparing Mahaprasad at the ISKCON camp

On the ninth day of the Maha Kumbh, over 1.59 million devotees braved the freezing temperatures to bathe at the Triveni Sangam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, by January 20, more than 88.1 million devotees had already visited the Sangam, making the Kumbh Mela one of the largest gatherings in the world.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)