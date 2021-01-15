An Exclusive Peek Inside Serum Institute's Covishield Vaccine Plant

The government said healthcare workers will be vaccinated for free.

With the nationwide Covid vaccination drive set to begin tomorrow at 10:30 AM, we bring you exclusive pictures from inside the Serum Institute Facility.

PM Modi will launch the vaccination drive through video-conference, the government said on Thursday. Some three lakh health workers will receive shots on the first day of one of the world's biggest vaccination efforts.

The vaccination drive will begin with 3,006 sites that will be virtually connected during the weekend launch.

The vaccines are kept under armed guard.

